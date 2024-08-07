CDC clarifies its recent ‘dog import’ guidelines, but it’s not good enough, says one hunter advocacy group

After a backlash from sporting groups and various lawmakers, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its canine travel importation guidelines affecting U.S. hunters with dogs returning from Canada.
The new guidelines – which still violate two existing federal acts, according to one national sportsmen’s group threatening litigation – went into effect Aug. 1 and are “much clearer and simpler” than those previously handed down by the CDC in June, according to Ducks Unlimited.