Trapping’s destiny: a bit of North America auction history

In the July 26 edition of Illinois Outdoor News, trapping writer Kent Weil broke down the various fur auctions around the world to give trappers and hunters a glimpse at how and where their pelts move. This story takes a look at the history of the auction landscape.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here