Jeff Frischkorn: Poison ivy is one remarkable plant

It surprised me when I began researching poison ivy that it is an amazing plant with a rather extensive – and impressive – taxonomical dossier.
Yet it is the plant’s sinister side that gets all of the ink, and rightfully so. The fluid secreted by the plant’s “leaves of three, leave it be” pattern is a remarkable product. However, so toxic is the clear sap that it sends an estimated 350,000 Americans at any one time seeking relief from the almost always unavoidable burning itch the secretion offers.