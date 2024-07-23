Search
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wet spring may impact 2024 pheasant hunting season in parts of Iowa

A wetter than normal spring during nesting season is expected to impact pheasant populations for hunters in at least parts of Iowa this fall. (Stock photo)

Iowa’s pheasant population typically shows increases following mild winters with springs that are dryer and warmer than normal.

While last winter was average to below average snowfall, spring was wetter than normal, with May coming in as the eighth wettest in 152 years of records.

Given the statewide information, the weather model is predicting pheasant populations will likely be lower for the 2024 hunting season.

“I expect there to be regional differences in the population this fall,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR. “Our best counts will still likely be in the northern and central regions, but likely lower counts in the southeast and south-central regions. With the severe cold and snow in south central and southeast regions, quail numbers will likely be the same or lower than last year, but perhaps higher in the southwest region.”

MORE UPLAND BIRD COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Minnesota wildlife officials dread the toll spring rains took on pheasants

Minnesota’s 2024 spring drumming counts show highest peak for ruffed grouse since 1972

Some parts of South Dakota not immune to effects of heavy rains on pheasants

This prediction is based on weather data, Bogenschutz said, and it can be wrong.

The DNR’s August roadside survey is the best gauge of what upland populations will be this fall. The survey is conducted between Aug. 1 – 15, and the results will be available around Sept. 15. 

What outdoor activities interest you?