Commentary: Changing technology and a new frontier in the great outdoors

Twenty years ago, I wrote a column about technology. It was inspired by a walk through an early-spring hunting and fishing expo. What I wrote then and what I’m thinking about today with forward-facing sonar and even more evolution really hasn’t changed much at all, has it?
Think back to your last trip outdoors with friends. Chances are, somebody brought along a smartphone. Another friend may have packed hand-held radios. And it wouldn’t be surprising if someone had a GPS unit mounted on the pickup dash or stored in a tackle box or backpack.