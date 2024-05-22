Minnesota Mixed Bag: Feathers and Tweed event for women is June 1 in Prior Lake

Prior Lake, Minn. — The Feathers and Tweed event will be held Saturday, June 1, at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake. It’s a one-of-a-kind event for women, organized and hosted by women with the goal to create more empowered women to head to the clays course and into the field to hunt.

Highlights of the event include Syren shotgun demonstrations, clay shooting tips with Kate Ahnstrom and Victoria Powell, a bird dog demonstration by Tina Dokken, along with an upland-themed lunch and recipes, interactive vendor shopping, crafts, raffles, and more.

Feathers and Tweed runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $75, which includes clays, ammo, lunch, Syren shotgun demos, gear demo, and a raffle ticket. To register and for more information, visit https://horseandhunt.com/feathers-tweed/

STARRY STONEWORT CONFIRMED IN MIDDLE CULLEN LAKE IN CROW WING COUNTY

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of the invasive algae starry stonewort in Middle Cullen Lake, near Nisswa in Crow Wing County.

Minnesota DNR staff, who were conducting a curlyleaf pondweed survey, discovered starry stonewort about 100 feet from the Middle Cullen Lake public access. A follow-up survey is being conducted to determine the extent of starry stonewort distribution in the lake.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Federal funds will help enhance sturgeon passage in Minnesota’s Upper Otter Tail River

A recap of Minnesota’s 2024 legislative session and how it impacts outdoor users

A recap of Minnesota’s 2024 legislative session and how it impacts outdoor users

Middle Cullen Lake is part of the Cullen chain of lakes, with several connected lakes and other lakes nearby. The DNR has updated signage at the lake’s public access and provided decontamination and expanded watercraft inspections, which were in place for the fishing opener weekend.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, but treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of spread and relieve associated nuisance impacts on water-related recreational activities. Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 29 water bodies in Minnesota. It was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2015.

METRO MUSKIE TOURNEY IS JUNE 8

Blaine, Minn. — The 2024 Metro Muskie Tournament will be held June 8 from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with over $18,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs.

This is a 100% catch-and-release tournament held on more than 20 muskie lakes in the Twin Cities metro area. All muskies caught qualify for a grand prize drawing resort stay for two at Muskie Bay Resort in Ontario, a lure package, and a muskie rod and reel combo. The tournament also includes junior and tiger muskie divisions.

The entry fee is $40, and tickets are available through June 7 at Thorne Brothers in Blaine or online through June 1. An awards ceremony will be held at Thorne Brothers starting at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

Visit www.metromuskietournament.com for online entry to the tournament and for additional information, including the lakes that may be fished, prizes, and sponsors.

‘EXPECT TO INSPECT’ AIS TOOL NOW AVAILABLE

White Bear Lake, Minn. — Wildlife Forever, in partnership with state and federal agencies, has developed a new interactive mapping tool called Expect to Inspect. Boaters and recreational users may now find the latest information on state laws on aquatic invasive species and locations of AIS decontamination stations and accesses outfitted with user-led boat-cleaning equipment.

The Expect to Inspect public-awareness campaign and map identifies more than 760 known inspection, decontamination, and access-based watercraft cleaning locations. Along with state specific information, the interactive map provides directions, hours of operation, and contact information for scheduling professional decontamination.

For more AIS information and to learn how your organization can participate in the national public service campaign, visit www.CleanDrainDry.org or contact Zach Burnside at ZBurnside@WildlifeForever.org

CORRECTION: CREDIT WHERE PHOTO CREDIT IS DUE

Plymouth, Minn. — A photo that accompanied a column by Ryan Rothstein in the May 17, 2024, edition of Outdoor News included an incorrect photo credit.

The photo of a fawn was actually taken by Tony Wenzel, who frequently contributes wildlife images to this publication. We appreciate his efforts and apologize for the error.