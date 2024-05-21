Time to cash in on crappies in the Midwest; here’s what to know

As I pen this story, the crappie bite here in the Midwest is heating up, a bit later than usual, thanks to warmer temperatures not really hitting us too hard early on. With the warmer days finally on the horizon, however, the water temps will rapidly climb, meaning the slab-sided papermouth action is here.

Crappies don’t actually spawn until the water temperature is between 62 and 65 degrees (although black crappies may start a little earlier and white crappies a little later). But they begin actively seeking out suitable areas to spawn when the water is much cooler than that.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here