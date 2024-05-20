Ohio hunters tag nearly 14,500 birds through mid-May

Columbus — Turkey hunters across Ohio have registered a total 14,377 birds through Sunday, May 12, of the spring 2024 season, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

This year’s statewide total represents 23 days of hunting in the 83 counties comprising the South Zone, 16 days of hunting in the Northeast Zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties), and the 1,785 turkeys harvested over the two-day youth hunting weekend April 13-14.

The 10 counties with the highest totals for turkey harvest so far in the 2024 season: Belmont (421), Monroe (417), Tuscarawas (416), Ashtabula (383), Gallia (381), Muskingum (380), Washington (380), Meigs (363), Guernsey (355), and Jefferson (353).

During the 2023 spring turkey season, hunters checked 14,279 birds in the Buckeye State through the corresponding date. The three-year average (2021 to 2023) for turkeys taken in the same time period is 12,781 birds.

The Division of Wildlife has issued 50,916 spring turkey permits as of Sunday, May 12, that are valid throughout the spring 2024 season.

Ohio spring turkey hunting season in the 83 counties comprising the South Zone was open until Sunday, May 19. Hunting in the Northeast Zone is open until Sunday, May 26.

Statewide, turkey hunting is permitted from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset. The season bag limit is one bearded turkey. Find more information in Ohio’s 2023-24 hunting and trapping regulations booklet.

Hunters are required to have a valid hunting license in addition to a spring turkey permit, unless exempted. Successful hunters are required to game-check their turkey no later than 11:30 p.m. on the day of harvest. Game check, licenses, and permits are available on the HuntFish OH app, via the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System, or at a participating license agent. Game check can also be done by phone at 1-877-TAG-IT-OHIO (877-824-4864).

Find more information about Ohio’s wild turkey hunting at wildohio.gov.

In 2024, join ODNR as we celebrate 75 years of protecting Ohio’s natural resources and providing outstanding and award-winning recreational opportunities.

A list of all turkeys checked by hunters in each county through Sunday, May 12, is shown below.

Results from the state include 23 days of hunting in the South Zone, 16 days in the Northeast Zone, and the two-day statewide youth season. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2024, and the three-year average through the corresponding dates (2021-2023) is in parentheses. Numbers below are raw data and are subject to change.

Adams: 334 (312); Allen: 74 (59); Ashland: 178 (139); Ashtabula: 383 (321); Athens: 287 (261); Auglaize: 48 (31); Belmont: 421 (353); Brown: 268 (279); Butler: 179 (166); Carroll: 322 (274); Champaign: 64 (68); Clark: 22 (19); Clermont: 234 (231); Clinton: 71 (51); Columbiana: 339 (344); Coshocton: 317 (302); Crawford: 58 (44); Cuyahoga: 14 (5); Darke: 68 (52); Defiance: 172 (154); Delaware: 74 (77); Erie: 37 (37); Fairfield: 81 (84); Fayette: 10 (7); Franklin: 14 (14); Fulton: 152 (93); Gallia: 381 (331); Geauga: 228 (146); Greene: 26 (21); Guernsey: 355 (328); Hamilton: 100 (88); Hancock: 36 (31); Hardin: 80 (82); Harrison: 338 (309); Henry: 70 (43); Highland: 284 (279); Hocking: 208 (198); Holmes: 204 (166); Huron: 86 (73); Jackson: 234 (229); Jefferson: 353 (328); Knox: 189 (218); Lake: 43 (45); Lawrence: 202 (179); Licking: 237 (241); Logan: 112 (104); Lorain: 105 (94); Lucas: 82 (45); Madison: 4 (6); Mahoning: 181 (155); Marion: 40 (28); Medina: 110 (87); Meigs: 363 (337); Mercer: 18 (19); Miami: 30 (24); Monroe: 417 (343); Montgomery: 27 (28); Morgan: 226 (223); Morrow: 120 (112); Muskingum: 380 (341); Noble: 329 (289); Ottawa: 1 (1); Paulding: 73 (62); Perry: 232 (231); Pickaway: 14 (14); Pike: 179 (177); Portage: 212 (167); Preble: 101 (107); Putnam: 38 (31); Richland: 220 (178); Ross: 252 (232); Sandusky: 31 (22); Scioto: 268 (198); Seneca: 109 (104); Shelby: 30 (37); Stark: 255 (214); Summit: 49 (48); Trumbull: 336 (241); Tuscarawas: 416 (357); Union: 41 (42); Van Wert: 20 (13); Vinton: 195 (201); Warren: 74 (69); Washington: 380 (315); Wayne: 90 (93); Williams: 210 (177); Wood: 27 (22); Wyandot: 105 (81).

2024 total: 14,377

3-year average total: 12,781