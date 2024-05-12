Play the wind to get your gobbler this spring

Perusing the hunting section of a local farm store one spring day, I asked the associate where the scent free soap and sprays were. “Man, you know turkeys can’t smell you, don’t you?” he said. “I do,” I said, “but deer can, and bumping deer can ruin a turkey hunt if they spook and run through the bird(s) you’re working.”

For that reason, I try to remain as scent-free as I can when hunting turkeys, but there is another, probably more important reason to play the wind when hunting for these big birds.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here