Play the wind to get your gobbler this spring

Perusing the hunting section of a local farm store one spring day, I asked the associate where the scent free soap and sprays were. “Man, you know turkeys can’t smell you, don’t you?” he said. “I do,” I said, “but deer can, and bumping deer can ruin a turkey hunt if they spook and run through the bird(s) you’re working.”
For that reason, I try to remain as scent-free as I can when hunting turkeys, but there is another, probably more important reason to play the wind when hunting for these big birds.