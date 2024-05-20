13 new Ohio wildlife officers now on the job

Columbus — Thirteen Ohio wildlife officers from the 32nd Wildlife Officer Pre-Service Training Academy were sworn in during a graduation ceremony in March, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The 13 officers were hired from a pool of nearly 1,000 applicants and completed seven months of conservation law enforcement training.

“These 13 new wildlife officers are an important addition to the Division of Wildlife,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Their dedication to conservation, law enforcement, and public service will be an asset to their communities and wildlife.”

The new wildlife officers completed 21 weeks of Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training with an additional 10 weeks of specialized training from the Division of Wildlife. Training included law enforcement procedures as well as wildlife and fisheries management, communications skills, ATV and vehicle operations, and advanced firearms and self-defense topics.

“Wildlife officers enforce hunting and fishing regulations, connect with outdoor enthusiasts, and protect wildlife,” ODNR Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “With these new additions, each of Ohio’s 88 counties will have a wildlife officer dedicated to that community.”

The newest state wildlife officers, their hometowns, and their assignments are:

• Alex Almeter, of Randolph, New York, assigned to Greene County

• Levi Boggs, of Ashville, Ohio, assigned to Gallia County

• Breyer Ehrnfield, of Zanesville, Ohio, assigned at-large in central Ohio

• Nolan Johnson, of Marblehead, Ohio, assigned at-large in northwest Ohio

• Jacob Losekamp, of Oregonia, Ohio, assigned to Hamilton County

• Chase McDonald, of Manchester, Ohio, assigned to Clermont County

• Jacob Parker, of Laurelville, Ohio, assigned to Monroe County

• Payton Phenicie, of New Washington, Ohio, assigned to Wyandot County

• Joshua Quail, of Crestline, Ohio, assigned to Ashtabula County

• Adam Stachler, of Celina, Ohio, assigned to Fulton County

• Brady Stevens, of Toledo, Ohio, assigned at-large in central Ohio

• Lucas Wildman, of Delaware, Ohio, assigned at-large in southeast Ohio

• Kiri Williams, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, assigned at-large in northeast Ohio

Ohio wildlife officers have statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property. As state law enforcement officers, they contribute to public safety in their local areas and Ohio’s outdoors. They also speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, perform fish and wildlife conservation duties, and provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor related recreation.

For information on the Division of Wildlife and its programs, visit wildohio.gov. To learn more about Ohio wildlife officers, go to ohiodnr.gov/careers.