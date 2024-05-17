Search
Friday, May 17th, 2024
With Illinois’ spring turkey season in the books, hunters wait for numbers

The family of Brodie Crozier, of Rantoul, (second from left) contributed to the spring turkey harvest in Pope County, Ill. Carlyn Crozier (far left) doubled out with her uncle Jason McMorris (second from right) in the morning of opening day of the second week. Bowen Crozier (far right) doubled out with his dad Brodie on the same farm in late morning of opening day of the same second season. (Photo provided)

The last turkey has been called in in Illinois this spring, the last turkey hunter has tagged a bird – now it’s a matter of waiting as biologists do some calculating.
Will 2024 finally be the year a spring turkey harvest record is broken?
The north zone season ended May 16, a week after south zone hunters put away their calls and gear. As of May 10, DNR had not given any indication of what the harvest numbers look like. But the five-week regular season was given an early boost by youth hunters who set a new record by taking 2,006 birds.

