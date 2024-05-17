With Illinois’ spring turkey season in the books, hunters wait for numbers

The last turkey has been called in in Illinois this spring, the last turkey hunter has tagged a bird – now it’s a matter of waiting as biologists do some calculating.

Will 2024 finally be the year a spring turkey harvest record is broken?

The north zone season ended May 16, a week after south zone hunters put away their calls and gear. As of May 10, DNR had not given any indication of what the harvest numbers look like. But the five-week regular season was given an early boost by youth hunters who set a new record by taking 2,006 birds.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here