Friday, May 10th, 2024
Friday, May 10th, 2024

Randy Newberg is awarded RMEF’s highest honor

Randy Newberg’s long-running support of conservation and public lands management and access brought him the Wallace Fennell Pate Award, the highest conservation honor from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. (Photo by Marcus Hockett)

Missoula, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) presented public lands hunter and longtime RMEF advocate Randy Newberg with the Wallace Fennell Pate Award, its highest conservation honor.

“If you would have told me that I would ever be standing here, I would have never dreamed it,” said an emotional Newberg, after accepting the award at RMEF’s 40th anniversary celebration in Missoula, Mont. “I can’t think of an organization that has made a difference in my life, and my family and the things that mean the most to me in the America that I want to see than all of you that make up the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.”

Newberg is a life member who joined RMEF in 1991. He served six years as a board member, emceed many local banquets and national RMEF events, and continually champions hunting and conservation. His contributions generated significant member recruitment and funding to further RMEF’s mission.

“It is difficult to quantify what Randy means to us. He’s a voice of reason, a friend, and advocate for elk, other wildlife, public lands and public access. Even though he’s one of RMEF’s biggest allies, he serves the hunting community as a whole,” said RMEF President and CEO Kyle Weaver.

Newberg founded the public lands hunting TV shows “On Your Own Adventures” and “Fresh Tracks.” He also hosts the Hunt Talk and Elk Talk podcasts, is a popular YouTube presence and offers his elk hunting expertise via OutdoorClass.

“Randy is the ultimate example of an RMEF volunteer and is most deserving of this conservation honor. He gives of his time and talents and is a staunch proponent of our mission. For all his energy and efforts, we say, ‘Thank you,’” said Fred Lekse, RMEF Board of Directors chair.

Wallace Fennell Pate served RMEF in the organization’s early days supplying vital support, founding key programs and serving as its first president and board of directors chair.

