Minnesota DNR drops elk tags to 10 for 2024

Elk-hunting season has gained popularity among Minnesota hunters. The process for launching the 2024 Minnesota DNR elk season will begin next month, with hunters applying via lottery for a chance to receive a once-in-a-lifetime tag.

But fewer hunters will have that opportunity this fall. The number of licenses available has decreased from 17 in 2023 to 10 in 2024 for Minnesota hunters. The reduction is due in part to several factors, including elk herd size, the inability to conduct elk surveys during winter, and the state DNR’s collaboration with Red Lake Nation on tribal elk hunts.

