Fish information flowing in for Pennsylvania agency with new “Notice of Stocking” regulation in effect

Before last year, Pennsylvania was the only state in the Northeast that didn’t require some form of documentation when individuals or entities wanted to stock fish in state waters. As a result, Fish & Boat Commission leaders lamented, they had no idea what was being put in where.
But a regulation approved by the commission’s board of directors last summer that went into effect Jan. 1 has made a huge difference, according to Timothy Schaeffer, agency executive director. It requires a “Notice of Stocking” to be filed with the commission prior to fish going into any water.