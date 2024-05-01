Minnesota Mixed Bag: Bear hunters have until May 3 to apply for license

St. Paul — A total of 4,030 licenses are available in 15 quota areas where licenses are limited for the 2024 season, which opens Sunday, Sept. 1, and closes Sunday, Oct. 13.

Lottery winners will be notified by Saturday, June 1. The deadline to purchase bear-hunting licenses awarded by lottery is Thursday, Aug. 1. Any remaining unpurchased licenses will be available over the counter starting at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

An unlimited number of bear licenses also will be sold over the counter for the no-quota area that includes east-central and far northwestern Minnesota. No-quota licenses are valid only in the no-quota area.

Hunters with either quota or no-quota licenses who are interested in taking a problem bear should contact the DNR wildlife manager for their area(s) of interest to be added to the hunter contact list for any opportunities that might arise.

Visit mndnr.gov/hunting/bear for more information.

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the first positive test result for chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in Pierce County in western Wisconsin. Pierce County border the Minnesota counties of Goodhue, Dakota, and Washington, across the Mississippi River.

The deer was sick and humanely dispatched in the town of Spring Lake and is within 10 miles of the Dunn and St. Croix county borders, the Wisconsin DNR says.

This detection means Pierce County will begin a three-year baiting and feeding ban May 15; St. Croix County will begin a two-year baiting and feeding ban May 15; and Dunn County will renew a ban already in place.

The deer was a 4- to 5-year-old doe.

DNR VOLUNTEERS CELEBRATED DURING NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK

St. Paul — More than 14,400 volunteers helped the Minnesota DNR do everything from monitoring rainfall levels to clearing trails, according to the new 2023 annual DNR volunteer report. The report is being released as part of the celebration of National Volunteer Week (April 21-27) when organizations across the country honor volunteers and recognize the effect of their time and talents.

The DNR’s volunteer program is one of the largest among Minnesota state agencies and, according to the report, the estimated value of volunteer services in 2023 totaled $8.3 million. The DNR established a department-wide volunteer program in 1988. During the past 35 years, Minnesotans have contributed more than 12.9 million hours of volunteer service to help manage the state’s natural resources. The value of this service is estimated at more than $252 million.

MINNESOTA TWINS OFFER SPECIAL-EDITION CAPS WITH DNR TICKET PACKAGE

St. Paul — Anyone with a 2024 Minnesota fishing or hunting license may access a ticket package with the Minnesota Twins this season that includes a special-edition blaze orange wool-blend Twins cap with a ticket purchase.

The Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes seven games this year. Find game dates and times along with instructions for purchasing tickets on the Minnesota DNR Days webpage.

DNR: JOIN THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND FISHING CHALLENGE

St. Paul — Moms who live in Minnesota are invited to join a free virtual fishing challenge Saturday, May 11, through Sunday, May 12, during Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, when all Minnesota moms may fish without purchasing fishing licenses.

The Minnesota DNR is partnering with the Student Angler Organization and Women Anglers of Minnesota to host the challenge.

To participate in the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge, moms simply need to join the Facebook group called “Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge 2024” and post one photo of each fish they catch. All participants who submit one or more fish photos will have their names entered in a random drawing for prizes.

Challenge details are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

WISCONSIN DNR TO HOST MEETING ON ST. LOUIS RIVER WALLEYES

Superior, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host an informational public meeting on Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m. to discuss walleye management in the St. Louis River and the western region of Lake Superior. The meeting will be held at Barkers Island-Superior Room in Superior.

This meeting will include discussions on the status of the population and fishery ahead of the St. Louis River walleye season opener May 11; recent walleye-related projects in the area; and current management issues impacting the walleye fishery.

“The St. Louis River fisheries are jointly managed between the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota, and the river features the largest population of walleyes in Lake Superior, as well as the largest recreational walleye fishery in the lake,” said Paul Piszczek, Wisconsin DNR fisheries biologist. “The walleye population is completely sustained through natural reproduction, which the states carefully monitor and maintain through the protection of spawning fish in the system.”

Under current regulations, walleye anglers fishing the St. Louis River and Estuary are subject to different regulations than those fishing Lake Superior proper.