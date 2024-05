While anglers, fishing groups, and the DNR here in Minnesota continue to debate and examine the virtues and potentially less-than-favorable outcomes of using forward-facing sonar in angling, public hearings held in neighboring Wisconsin in early April addressed the issue head-on.

The results were mixed regarding this survey question, one of 49 presented to respondents: “Would you support banning the use of live scopes, and similar 360-degree imaging electronics in all Wisconsin waters?”

