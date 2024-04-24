MN Daily Update: Tungsten jigs during open-water season

Tungsten jigs are popular during the ice-fishing season. Here’s why they can work well during your open-water fishing season, too.
Tungsten jigs are popular during the ice-fishing season. Here’s why they can work well during your open-water fishing season, too.
The situation with chronic wasting disease in Pennsylvania is steadily growing worse, Game Commission board members and staff stressed at
Legislation to remove the prohibition on Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania remains a work in progress, according to the chairman of
On March 14, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission voted 4-2 to close the year-round coyote hunting season for three months
For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!
Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.
Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.