One of my favorite photos, and one that I’ve gotten a lot of mileage from in terms of it being published, is a shot I staged and took exactly 20 years ago this spring. It was the first morning of New York’s inaugural youth turkey hunt in 2004 and simply shows myself and my then 12-year-old nephew, Larry, walking in a field.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here