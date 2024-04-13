Episode 44 — Roy Dust of the New York Crossbow Coalition

In June, 2023, Rick McDermott, founder and president of the NY Crossbow Coalition passed away suddenly as the result of vehicle accident. Since then, the organization has been redefining itself as it attempts to rebound. Roy Dust has stepped to the forefront as president and joins the Great Northeast Podcast to discuss the challenges of the past 10 months, what’s happening in New York in terms of crossbow legislation and developments, and why he feels crossbows should be allowed during the entire archery season.