New York Crossbow Coalition reorganizes following death of its founder

Crossbow enthusiasts in New York have some encouraging news heading into the fall hunting season. Recent developments include the reorganization of the New York Crossbow Coalition, following the passing earlier this year of its founder, Rick McDermott. Meanwhile, hunters with disabilities or injuries preventing them from pulling back a traditional or compound bow also have some encouraging news. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has determined that the Americans with Disabilities Act allows for a more relaxed special permit requirement.