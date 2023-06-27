Remembering Rick McDermott, a man of many hats in New York’s sporting community

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The passing of Rick McDermott, founder and president of the New York Crossbow Coalition, and wearer of many hats in the sporting community – once again reminds so many of us how short and fragile life can be. Although I had met Rick previously at a sports show and communicated with him regularly, we finally spent some quality time chatting at a NYS Outdoor Writers event in Pulaski, his hometown, in 2018. It was obvious how serious he was with his advocacy pertaining to crossbows.