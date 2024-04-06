Episode 482 – Land transfer legislation, April 8 solar eclipse preview, “Tackle” Terry on ice-out crappies

Minnesota legislation that would transfer state lands to the Red Lake and White Earth Ojibwe bands dominates this week’s discussion with host Rob Drieslein as well as Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman and regular columnist Tim Lesmeister. Managing Editor Drieslein also interviews his “Star Geezer” Dad, Bob Drieslein, regarding all the details of the April 8 solar eclipse. Then the original T3, “Tackle” Terry Tuma jumps into the discussion to offer his advice on hooking every angler’s favorite April sportfish: massive, ice-out slab crappies!