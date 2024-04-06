Minnesota legislation that would transfer state lands to the Red Lake and White Earth Ojibwe bands dominates this week’s discussion with host Rob Drieslein as well as Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman and regular columnist Tim Lesmeister. Managing Editor Drieslein also interviews his “Star Geezer” Dad, Bob Drieslein, regarding all the details of the April 8 solar eclipse. Then the original T3, “Tackle” Terry Tuma jumps into the discussion to offer his advice on hooking every angler’s favorite April sportfish: massive, ice-out slab crappies!
Episode 482 – Land transfer legislation, April 8 solar eclipse preview, “Tackle” Terry on ice-out crappies
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Michigan Natural Resources Commission sued over vote on coyote season
Two conservation groups are suing the Michigan Natural Resources Commission over its March decision to close coyote hunting during the
Pre-spawn crappies: When you find them, you’ll reap serious rewards
For many anglers, the spring period means one thing – crappies, particularly shallow water slabs. In Minnesota, with most game
Three types of locator calls every turkey hunter should use
Conversely, what does make turkey hunting difficult is when the longbeards just don’t want to cut loose. If you turkey