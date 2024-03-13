Commentary: Bill to transfer Minnesota’s White Earth State Forest land to tribe divisive, unpopular, unnecessary

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A new bill has come to my attention, and the ramifications are concerning. I believe the public deserves to know about it before the bill goes anywhere. Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, has recently introduced a bill that proposes the transfer of White Earth State Forest land to the White Earth Band of Minnesota Chippewa (White Earth Nation). This proposal transfers a large chunk of land to the tribe.