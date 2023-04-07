Commentary: For Minnesota anglers, Upper Red Lake is a lot to lose

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Retired DNR northeast region fisheries manager Henry Drewes says the state of Minnesota needs to aggressively object to the proposed changes to reservation boundaries on Upper Red Lake. To not do so is a disservice to the state’s nearly 1.4 million anglers who have fished Upper Red Lake in the past 23 seasons and whose license dollars helped fund the recovery effort of walleyes in the Red lakes.