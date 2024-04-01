Search
Public asked to share their pheasant and turkey sightings in Minnesota

Information from the reports will help the Minnesota DNR monitor pheasant and turkey population trends, evaluate conservation efforts and make decisions about harvest regulations. (Stock photo by Bob “Greenie” Grewell)

Minnesotans will be able to report observations of ring-necked pheasants and wild turkeys in a citizen science effort by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that kicks off this May.

“We’ll be asking folks to report any pheasant and turkeys they see in the wild from May through September,” said Nate Huck, resident game bird specialist. “We anticipate people will be enthusiastic about this new tool and the chance to report their sightings.”

Information from the reports will help the Minnesota DNR monitor pheasant and turkey population trends, evaluate conservation efforts and make decisions about harvest regulations. People can report pheasants and turkeys of all ages.

Using a mobile device or desktop computer, people can enter information on the Minnesota DNR website. The page will also include the opportunity to sign up for email updates that will be sent out when results are available from the reporting effort.

What outdoor activities interest you?