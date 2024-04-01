Outdoor News contributor Megan Plete Postol joins National Deer Association as Northeast Regional Director

Remsen, N.Y. — New York Outdoor News contributing writer and advertising sales team member Megan Plete Postal, of Remsen, N.Y., has accepted a position with the National Deer Association as the Northeast Regional Director. She will continue her duties with Outdoor News, as well.

Postol will assist and support NDA Branches and volunteers in the Northeast to further NDA’s mission work, coordinate events and raise funds for deer conservation.

“I am thrilled to join the team of the leading powerhouse working for deer: the NDA,” she said in a press release. “The work that the NDA does as an advocate for wild deer and deer hunters has never been more important. I am whole-heartedly looking forward to supporting and growing our branches throughout the Northeast in the common mission to recruit new hunters, support current hunters, educate, build skills, raise funds for the cause, and so much more.”

MORE WHITETAIL COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Pennsylvania hunters shoot an estimated 430,010 deer during 2023-24 season

New game land in Philadelphia ready for bowhunters

Hunting a whitetails’ security cover: Here are keys to consistent success

Postol earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations and journalism from Utica University as well as an associate’s degree in humanities from Herkimer County Community College. In addition to NYON, she has written for MeatEater, Wide Open Spaces and the Adirondack Explorer among others.

As a volunteer ambassador for Artemis Sportswomen, she has coordinated events and mentored new hunters and anglers. She serves on the Board of the New York Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, the New York State Outdoor Writers Association, and is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America, Women’s Outdoor Media Association and the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers.

Her experience includes trade show management, fundraising, marketing, nonprofit membership and donor communications, project management, digital and print journalism, feature writing, email marketing, social media management, newsletters, and more.

Postal was also a recent guest on the Great Northeast Podcast. Listen to that episode here, or anywhere you get your podcasts.