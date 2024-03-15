New York Outdoor News contributing writer and Advertising Sales Team member Megan Plete Postol joins the podcast. Megan’s been working the sport show scene so she and Dan catch up on that, as well as discussing her new position with the National Deer Alliance. Megan also takes part in a number of outdoor programs that focus on women and shares some of her experiences on that front as well.
Episode 42 — Megan Plete Postol talks sports shows, National Deer Alliance, and women in the outdoors
