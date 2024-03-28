Search
Thursday, March 28th, 2024
Thursday, March 28th, 2024

Wisconsin DNR announces early closure of river otter trapping season in state’s Northern Zone

The river otter trapping season is closing early in Wisconsin’s Northern Zone with no harvest permitted on or after April 1 this year. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on March 26 announced the closure of the river otter trapping season in the Northern Zone effective April 1, 2024, at midnight. Trappers are projected to reach the statewide harvest quota of 2,500 river otters within the next week.

This winter’s unusually warm conditions and stable water levels provided excellent opportunities for licensed trappers across the state. Mandatory registration of river otter harvests and electronic reporting systems allow the DNR to closely monitor river otter harvest throughout the season.

The current season framework and regulations allow the DNR to provide trapping opportunities while also ensuring river otters continue to thrive in Wisconsin. By rule, the DNR Secretary can close the otter trapping season early if the harvest levels exceed identified goals.

The river otter season in the Northern Zone was scheduled to run from Nov. 4, 2023 – April 30, 2024, or until the harvest quota was reached.

This closure changes the end date for the Northern Zone, and no river otters may be harvested on or after April 1. The river otter season in the Southern Zone will close as scheduled on March 31.

More information on river otters in Wisconsin can be found on the DNR’s Furbearer webpage.

