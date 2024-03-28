Minnesota DNR creates two positions to enhance tribal outreach efforts

In an attempt to improve communications with tribal governments across Minnesota, the state DNR has created two new positions and is now seeking applicants for an Ojibwe relations liaison and a Dakota relations liaison.

The closing date to apply for the positions is April 1, and the salary range for both is from $64,000 to $94,000 annually. The people selected for the positions will report to the current tribal liaison, Brad Harrington, who’s title will change to director of tribal relations, according to the DNR’s response to an Outdoor News inquiry.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here