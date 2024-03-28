Search
Thursday, March 28th, 2024
Minnesota DNR creates two positions to enhance tribal outreach efforts

In recent years, eleventh-hour declarations by bands in the state have led to early teal season rice-lake closures on reservation lands. A year ago, DNR officials learned late in the game Red Lake Nation’s intent to harvest elk in northwestern Minnesota. (Stock photo)

In an attempt to improve communications with tribal governments across Minnesota, the state DNR has created two new positions and is now seeking applicants for an Ojibwe relations liaison and a Dakota relations liaison.
The closing date to apply for the positions is April 1, and the salary range for both is from $64,000 to $94,000 annually. The people selected for the positions will report to the current tribal liaison, Brad Harrington, who’s title will change to director of tribal relations, according to the DNR’s response to an Outdoor News inquiry.

