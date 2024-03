My first fishing trip to the Missouri River in central South Dakota was a successful one, with two days of magnificent weather. Highs both days were in the 70s, and there was no wind. I couldn’t ask for a better trip.

I spent the first three hours fishing deep-water spots that I’d fished last season, but initially struck out. The guests with whom I was fishing were giving me the “look,” and I didn’t blame them. It all changed later in the afternoon.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here