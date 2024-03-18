Youth turkey hunting events springing up across New York

Hudson Falls, N.Y. — New York’s youth turkey hunting weekend is just a month away – taking place April 20-21. Across the state, sportsmen’s groups and other volunteers are doing their part to help prepare young hunters ages 12-15 for the special hunt and, if needed, pair them with a mentor.

In Washington County, the 15th annual youth turkey seminar and mentored youth turkey hunting program is taking place earlier than ever. It features a seminar and range day on March 23 at the Hudson Falls Fish and Game Club. The range day also serves as an opportunity to pattern the young hunter’s shotgun.

“We have to work around Easter and spring vacation,” organizer Chuck Law said. “Then it’s the hunting weekend.”

Area youth can register for the program by calling 518-321-7634.

Oneida, Madison counties

In Oneida and Madison counties sportsmen’s groups are once again working with the NWTF along with Region 6 and 7 Environmental Conservation Officers on a mentoring program. The program has been hugely successful and starts with a seminar on April 13, and culminates with the youth turkey hunt. The sign-up deadline is April 1.

Visit www.cnymyhunts.org or call 315-225-0192 to join the fun.

Long Island turkeys and hunter-ed

Long Island turkey hunters are about to experience their second spring season in May, but the youth hunt has been taking place there for some time and the third annual Youth Turkey Hunting Program is in the works for the April 20-21 hunt. It is sponsored by NYSDEC’s Division of Law Enforcement, the NY Conservation Officers Association, DEC’s Hunter Education Program, and the National Wild Turkey Federation, and will be made available to the first 20 licensed junior hunters who register.

Mandatory classroom instruction on firearm safety and proficiency, and turkey hunting safety and skills to be held on an evening soon to be announces a week prior to the hunt weekend. A mentored turkey hunt will be held during the hunt. To register, e-mail Officer Della Rocco at taylor.dellarocco@dec.ny.gov by April 8.

The same weekend as the hunt, DEC and the Peconic River Sportsman’s Club is hosting a special youth hunter education course April 20-21. Applications must be returned by April 1 and the class is limited to 35 participants.

For more information or to register, contact the NYS DEC Hunter Education Office by phone at 631-444-0255 or email R1sportsmanEducation@dec.ny.gov. Additional hunter education courses are available across New York prior to the youth hunt. Call 518-402-8966 for more details.

Earlville Conservation Club

Also, in Georgetown in Madison County, the Earlville Conservation Club is holding its second annual Youth Turkey Hunting Contest. Young hunters can bring their turkeys for weigh-in and complete their entry form at Many Maples Farm in Georgetown. There is no entry fee.

The weigh-in dates and times are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days of the hunt. For more information, call 315-663-6589 or 607-434-1618 if you need a different weigh-in time. The club is also holding a season-long contest for its members.

Other programs

Youth turkey hunting programs in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties had not been confirmed. Developing programs will be listed in future editions of New York Outdoor News. To be included, contact Editor Dan Ladd at dladd@outdoornews.com.