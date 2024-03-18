New York DEC’s summer camp registration kicks off March 24

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminds potential young campers and their families that online registration for the agency’s 2024 Summer Camps program will open Sunday, March 24, at 1 p.m.