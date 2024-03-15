Search
Friday, March 15th, 2024
New York’s 2023 hunting season declared one of the safest, though still two fatalities

Among the hunting-related shooting incidents last season in New York, six involved self-inflicted injuries and six were two-party firearm incidents, statistics showed. (Stock photo by Steve Oehlenschlager)
New York state hunters had what New York State Department of Environmental Conservation statistics show was the second-safest season on record, but the 12 hunting-related shooting incidents in 2023 was also higher than the past two years, and there were two fatalities in the field. DEC figures showed the 2021 and 2022 seasons were the safest ever, with nine hunting-related shooting incidents in each year. The 2023 total of 12 incidents was tied with 2019; 2020 saw that number soar to 22 incidents afield. Here is a look at all the incidents from this past season.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

