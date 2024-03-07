Streams of Thought: Minnesota’s outdoors world loses a dandy with death of Earl Norris Johnson

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

After a few years on the beat here at Outdoor News, I’d established quite a few friendships with state DNR folks who worked with Minnesota’s fish and wildlife. After a few more years on the beat, I noticed some of those longtime DNR fish and wildlifers happily retiring, riding off toward a sunset at which I’d merely squint, happy in knowing I’d absorbed some of their wisdom and hoping their replacements would be up to the task.