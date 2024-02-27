Flap grows around blight-resistant chestnut trees

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Two groups working to restore the American chestnut are at odds about a crucial step in the process. Researchers at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry have spent 20 years developing a line of genetically engineered chestnut trees that display tolerance to the blight that essentially eradicated American chestnuts from the landscape a century ago.