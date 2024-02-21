Snow geese on their way to the Dakotas, Minnesota ahead of schedule this year

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you’re a spring snow goose hunter and you don’t have your gear ready to roll, the time to do so is nigh. Spring-like weather south of Minnesota and the Dakotas throughout most of February has millions of snow geese on the move, with birds already migrating as far north as South Dakota.