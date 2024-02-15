Spring snow goose migration offers sight to behold, hunting to savor

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Roughly 25 years ago, during the first or second year of the special spring snow goose season, I was sitting at my desk at the Aberdeen American News, a daily newspaper in eastern South Dakota. It was a sunny day in late March, and a visitor had arrived and wanted to chat. He wasn’t an angry reader but a budding British author named William Fiennes, the distant cousin, I would later learn, of acclaimed actors Ralph Fiennes and Joesph Fiennes.