Search
Wednesday, February 21st, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, February 21st, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Sheep show sets records, raises $6.4 million for wild sheep conservation

This year, 13 permits were sold for record amounts, with two tying previous records. From these permits alone, $3.7 million was raised. (Stock photo courtesy of North Dakota Game and Fish)

Reno, Nev. — Earlier this month, a record $6.4 million was raised in one night for wild sheep conservation at the Wild Sheep Foundation’s 47th annual convention in Reno, Nev.

During the event, a record $600,000 was paid at auction for a bighorn sheep permit issued by the state of Colorado, the highest amount for a sheep permit in history. The New Mexico Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep permit sold for another $600,000 shortly thereafter.

At this premier event for raising dedicated funding for state, provincial, territorial, and tribal wildlife agencies for their wild sheep and other big-game management programs, as well as other WSF mission programs, one highlight is the auctioning of special conservation permits offered by these agencies. This year, 13 permits were sold for record amounts, with two tying previous records. From these permits alone, $3.7 million was raised.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Latest survey reveals record 347 North Dakota bighorn sheep in state’s western grasslands

Minnesota bills address White Earth State Forest transfer, native prairies, changes to deer firearms opener

Kansas crappie removed from state records after steel ball bearings are found in its stomach

“It’s amazing the number of records that keep getting surpassed each year,” said Gray N. Thornton, president and CEO of the Wild Sheep Foundation.

Money raised from sheep permits goes toward wild sheep management and enhancement programs to maintain and grow wild sheep populations.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report February 21, 2024

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Minnesota published in the Feb. 23, 2024, edition of Minnesota Outdoor News.

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?