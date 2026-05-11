Dan Ladd: Like or don’t like New York’s deer management proposals? Let DEC know about it

I’ve mentioned a number of times how much social media has blown up over DEC’s recent deer management proposals that the agency hopes will encourage hunters to take more antlerless deer.

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