Latest survey reveals record 347 North Dakota bighorn sheep in state’s western grasslands

Two of the most popular species with hunting seasons in North Dakota include harvest numbers you can count on your hands or hands and toes. I’m talking about mountain lions and bighorn sheep. These two unique species capture the interest of hunters and non-hunters alike. While over 20,000 applications were received for the half dozen bighorn sheep tags, mountain lion hunting is open to individuals with a furbearer tag but limited to one per season. The Game and Fish Department’s bighorn sheep survey, completed by recounting lambs, revealed a record 347 bighorn sheep in the grasslands of western North Dakota.