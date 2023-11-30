Thursday, November 30th, 2023
Latest survey reveals record 347 North Dakota bighorn sheep in state’s western grasslands

North Dakota big game biologists were pleased to see an increase in bighorn sheep numbers in the survey for the fifth consecutive year. The count surpassed the previous record of 335 bighorns in 2021. (Photo courtesy of North Dakota Game and Fish)
Two of the most popular species with hunting seasons in North Dakota include harvest numbers you can count on your hands or hands and toes. I’m talking about mountain lions and bighorn sheep. These two unique species capture the interest of hunters and non-hunters alike. While over 20,000 applications were received for the half dozen bighorn sheep tags, mountain lion hunting is open to individuals with a furbearer tag but limited to one per season. The Game and Fish Department’s bighorn sheep survey, completed by recounting lambs, revealed a record 347 bighorn sheep in the grasslands of western North Dakota.
