Minnesota bills address White Earth State Forest transfer, native prairies, changes to deer firearms opener

The first week of the Minnesota legislative session is in the books, and there were a handful of bills discussed at committee hearings as well as other bills introduced on the House and Senate floor last week. The three bills brought up in the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee’s first meeting of the session, on Feb. 14, centered on native prairies, game and fish licenses, and Legislative-Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources recommendations.