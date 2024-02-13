2024 Outdoorama in Michigan ready to educate, inform a variety of enthusiasts

ShowSpan release

Novi, Mich. — The Lumberjacks are coming to town. So is Big Buck Night East, one of the best trout ponds in the state, enough new boats to fill your favorite inland lake and much more. They’ll all be at the 51st Outdoorama, February 22-25 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich.

Whether it’s watching the thrilling head-to-head Timberworks Lumberjack competitions, enjoying an up-close encounter with live birds of prey, catching a feisty trout in the trout pond, or attending one of the non-stop educational seminars there is something for everyone, young and old, to enjoy at Outdoorama.

Conservation continues to be the cornerstone of Outdoorama, but family fun also keeps folks coming back year after year. Patrons can’t wait to return to Outdoorama to see Big Buck Night (Thursday only) and some of the biggest racks taken in Michigan in 2023, battle a king salmon or a dorado on the video fishing simulator, plink around at our pellet shooting range or “pig out” at the ultimate sportsman’s hog roast.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Michigan DNR says bear population growth looks to be trending in positive direction

Shorter coyote season proposed in Michigan

Michigan DNR changing the process for how it estimates the wolf population

Patrons will find door-buster deals at Outdoorama, too. With hunting, fishing and marine gear, and outfitters and guides from across North America and beyond, deals abound for everyone.

“For more than five decades Outdoorama has been catering to thousands of outdoors enthusiasts by combining family fun, conservation, and outdoors education to make Outdoorama the best and longest-running outdoors show in southeast Michigan,” says Show Manager Ben Nielsen. “With the wacky winter weather we’ve had in Michigan this year, outdoors people are searching for fun activities to do and this year’s show offers plenty of outdoors relief in an indoor setting to help you get ready for spring.”

Big Buck Night-East, an annual family staple on Michigan Out-of-Doors TV will be filmed on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. It’s free with admission and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Outfitters Expo provides show patrons with nearly unlimited family vacation and adventure travel, including hunting and fishing destinations throughout North America and beyond. You can book a fishing trip to Canada, an elk hunt in Idaho, a family houseboat adventure in Kentucky, a safari in Africa or any of a number of other trips and destinations.

Commemorative Bucks of Michigan measurers will be on hand all four days of the show providing free scoring of trophy deer, bear, elk and turkey.

On Saturday, deer hunters can learn how to process their own deer when Steve Francis, owner of Country Smokehouse in Almont, gives a demonstration on field dressing, skinning, butchering, and packaging a white-tailed deer.

An added bonus for Outdoorama patrons is free crossover admission to the 17th annual Cottage & Lakefront Living Show, held concurrently at Suburban Collection Showplace.

Continual seminars are scheduled over the four days and cover topics ranging from fishing and hunting to grooming your land for wildlife or hunting.

All seminars are free with admission.

The first 250 attendees on Thursday and Friday receive a free, collectible Dardevle spoon.

The first 250 attendees on Saturday and Sunday will receive a K&E Bass Stopper.

Show hours are: Thursday, 1 to 8; Friday, 12 to 8; Saturday, 10 to 8; Sunday, 10 to 5.

Admission: $12 adults, $5 children 6 to 14, free for children 5 and under. On-site parking is $5.

For more information, visit www.Outdoorama.com or call (616) 447-2860.