Michigan DNR says bear population growth looks to be trending in positive direction

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan’s bear populations are trending in the right direction, with signs the Upper Peninsula population is growing and numbers below the bridge are stabilizing, according to the Department of Natural Resources. DNR Large Carnivore Specialist Cody Norton presented bear population trends and analysis of the 2023 harvest to the Natural Resources Commission in February.