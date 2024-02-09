Shorter coyote season proposed in Michigan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A proposal to shorten the coyote hunting season is raising concern among some in Michigan’s outdoors community. The Furtaker User Group and the internal DNR Furbearer Workgroup have proposed several furbearer regulation changes that were presented to the state Natural Resources Commission at its Feb. 8 meeting in Lansing. Among them is a proposal to close the year-round coyote hunting season between April 15 and July 15.