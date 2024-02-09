Search
Friday, February 9th, 2024
Michigan DNR changing the process for how it estimates the wolf population

In the forests of the Upper Midwest, including the Upper Peninsula, wolves have a varied diet but white-tailed deer are a primary component. This causes strife with some deer hunters in the U.P. since they see them as competition for what has been a declining deer population in most areas of Zone 1. The DNR Wildlife Division is switching to a camera trap survey for wolves via a U.P.-wide grid system. (Photo courtesy of Bill Ziegler)
Tyler Petroelje, a wildlife research biologist for the Michigan DNR, recently informed the state Natural Resource Commission of a change in the survey method that generates wolf population estimates.  For decades Michigan has conducted wolf population surveys in the winter by tracking the packs and estimating how many wolves were in each pack. This method inherently produces a minimum estimate since wolf packs are normally at their lowest numbers in winter. Petroelje said the DNR is transitioning to a camera-based survey.
