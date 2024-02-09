Michigan DNR changing the process for how it estimates the wolf population

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Tyler Petroelje, a wildlife research biologist for the Michigan DNR, recently informed the state Natural Resource Commission of a change in the survey method that generates wolf population estimates. For decades Michigan has conducted wolf population surveys in the winter by tracking the packs and estimating how many wolves were in each pack. This method inherently produces a minimum estimate since wolf packs are normally at their lowest numbers in winter. Petroelje said the DNR is transitioning to a camera-based survey.