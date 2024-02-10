Looking for a winter adventure? Follow these ice camping tips and tricks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

These days, come a typical winter, the ice is dotted with an ever-increasing number of RV-style wheelhouses that may be more comfortable than your own living room. But a growing contingent of ice anglers is taking to the winter camping scene in pop-up, hub-style shelters. It’s a great way to spend a weekend on the ice on the cheap, or to explore the backcountry where wheelhouses can’t go. If the idea of sleeping on the ice piques your interest, first, seek therapy. Then, follow these tips.