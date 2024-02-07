Steve Carney: Poor ice conditions disrupt potential great second half to ice-fishing season in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s hard to believe ice conditions are regressing so early, so quickly. But that’s what we get with extremely warm weather in January and now February. The recent warm stretch was probably the longest I’ve experienced in late January and early February, and it really has disrupted what potentially appeared to be a great second half of the ice-fishing season.