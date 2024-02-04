When winter conditions are right, you can catch big trout

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Winter is the least popular time for fly-fishing. However, a small number of fly-fishing diehards sneak out to their favorite waters during the winter. Some are big-trout anglers who use streamers to latch onto trout. A few dry-fly purists seek hatches of midges. Most however, me included, favor nymphs for our winter adventures. Winter fly-fishing is not a masochistic exercise in futility. Trout can be caught, sometimes in good sizes and numbers.