Episode 474 – Maple syrup tapping in February, BHA venue change, National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Lesmeister in New Zealand

Unprecedented early February heat that jump-started maple-sap tapping a month early and could even open up some lakes dominates the early part of the show as host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kicks things off with Tim Spielman. They also discuss the recent decision by Backcountry Hunters and Anglers to move their annual National Rendezvous from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the Minneapolis Convention Center. Then Ed Hahn from the National Eagle Center in Winona jumps into the program to talk about the facility and the number of bald and golden eagles staff have seen during the bizarre winter of 2023-24. Tim Lesmeister checks in from New Zealand where he is fishing and hiking with family members for several weeks. In addition to sharing his experiences, he and Drieslein talk ticks, owls, and a potential world record Roosevelt elk that the Boone and Crocket Club may certify.