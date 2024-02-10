Search
Saturday, February 10th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Saturday, February 10th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Episode 474 – Maple syrup tapping in February, BHA venue change, National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Lesmeister in New Zealand

Unprecedented early February heat that jump-started maple-sap tapping a month early and could even open up some lakes dominates the early part of the show as host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kicks things off with Tim Spielman. They also discuss the recent decision by Backcountry Hunters and Anglers to move their annual National Rendezvous from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the Minneapolis Convention Center. Then Ed Hahn from the National Eagle Center in Winona jumps into the program to talk about the facility and the number of bald and golden eagles staff have seen during the bizarre winter of 2023-24. Tim Lesmeister checks in from New Zealand where he is fishing and hiking with family members for several weeks. In addition to sharing his experiences, he and Drieslein talk ticks, owls, and a potential world record Roosevelt elk that the Boone and Crocket Club may certify.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?