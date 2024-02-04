Wisconsin conservation group donates $100,000 toward skid steer that will help build prairie chicken habitat

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The second oldest conservation group in Wisconsin, the Dane County Conservation League (DCCL), donated $100,000 to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to pay for half of a Cat 299D3 skid steer. The donation was accepted by the Natural Resources Board (NRB) at its Jan. 24 meeting in Madison. The machine, outfitted with a Fecon brush head, will be used to improve habitat for grassland birds in central Wisconsin.